Karnataka mandate was against Congress: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi:Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls was against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory.

Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.

“Only Congress and JD(S) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not (celebrating),” he told reporters.

The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against the Congress. There was no confusion about it, he said.

“If we had not staked claim to form government, it would have been against the mandate of Karnataka people,” he asserted and said Congress has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory. Taking a swipe at the rival party, Shah added that he hoped this new definition of victory continues till 2019 as it will benefit the BJP.

“Congress is now starting to have faith in constitutional bodies like Supreme Court, Election Commission and they even like EVMs,” Shah said and voiced hope that it continues even when the Congress loses and is unable to form the government, taunting the party which has been critical of the poll panel and the apex court’s functioning in recent times.

He also claimed that the Congress lawyer lied in the Supreme Court that BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa had sought seven days time from the Governor to prove majority in the House.