TDP says it got tricked by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) got a rude shock earlier this month, when ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan hurled allegations of corruption at a massive public meeting near Guntur against Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.

Till 14 March, the JSP was seen as TDP’s ally. In fact, TDP leaders claim that the rally at which Kalyan attacked Naidu and Lokesh, the state’s information technology minister, was partially funded and arranged with the help of party MLAs.

“He managed to keep everyone in the dark about his plans to speak against the TDP. Even till 6 pm that day, no one knew his agenda. Our MLAs are seething with anger against Pawan Kalyan. How do you think he managed to draw 200,000 people to his meeting? It was a total intelligence failure on our part,” said a senior TDP functionary, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

He added that as of now, the JSP does not have any senior leaders in the state apart from Kalyan.

Kalyan’s outburst against Naidu came after he formed a joint action committee in February with other leaders, including former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, to ascertain whether Andhra Pradesh got its due or not, in terms of funding from the centre.

That should have been the first hint that Kalyan was plotting something against the party, said the TDP leader . “But even then we believed that he was still our ally. And we even sent him a white paper of 118 pages so that they could look into facts, thinking he is on our side. After this double crossing, we’ll see how to get our revenge,” he said.

TDP and JSP’s ties are now broken, though not officially, added the TDP leader.

The TDP is vary of JSP’s influence in drawing Kapu voters, as Kalyan belongs to the community. In the 2014 assembly elections, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TDP and JSP went together, it was believed that the TDP won most of the seats (it was 102 assembly seats out of 175) in East Godavari and West Godavari districts mainly because of Kalyan’s influence.

A JSP officer bearer, who was not willing to be identified, refuted the TDP’s claim that its MLAs had provided logistics for Kalyan’s public meeting in Guntur. “It is completely wrong. And we never had an alliance with them. The Jana Sena party only supported the TDP in AP and the BJP at the centre. Post the 2014 elections, we were on our own,” he told Mint.

“For logistics, sometimes followers of certain MLAs help and it is entirely possible that no one knew what Pawan Kalyan was going to say at that meeting. But had Naidu known what the JSP’s agenda was, then he would have probably not given permission for the meeting, especially since it was held in Amaravati, which is the upcoming capital,” said political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.