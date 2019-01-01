Delhi Metro shuts exit gates at 4 stations as New Year’s crowd swells
New Delhi: Exit facilities at four major metro stations in central Delhi were shut as thousands of revellers thronged surrounding areas on Tuesday to celebrate the New Year, a senior official said.
“As per instructions received from the Delhi Police, exits at four stations -- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations -- have been blocked with immediate effect due to swelling crowd,” the official said.
A massive number of people gathered at India Gate area and Connaught Place in Lutyens’ Delhi and the city zoo near Mathura Road to celebrate New Year’s Day.
“A huge crowd has assembled at many public places. And, we have shut exits at these four stations, as per police’s instructions, to control the outflow of crowd. However, entry of commuters at these four stations are allowed,” the official said. Delhi Police Monday advised visitors, heading out for celebrations, to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at India Gate.
Pragati Maidan station is located close to the busy Mathura Road and Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are situated in the neighbourhood of India Gate memorial.
