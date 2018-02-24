Supreme Court permits PACL to sell property under Lodha panel, Sebi eye
New Delhi: Modifying its earlier order, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed PACL Ltd to sell property under the supervision and approval of the Lodha committee and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
In doing so, a bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph shifted the onus of finding prospective buyers on PACL.
Dushyant Dave, counsel for a group of investors sought a modification of the court’s earlier order and told the court that Sebi had failed in performing its duty.
This was opposed by Arvind Datar, appearing for Sebi who said that Dave did not have locus to seek a modification of the order.
On 11 December, 2016, Sebi had initiated recovery proceedings against PACL and its promoters and directors, including Tarlochan Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Subrata Bhattacharya, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, Tyger Joginder, Gurnam Singh, Anand Gurwant Singh and Uppal Devinder Kumar, for their failure to refund Rs49,100 crore to investors.
The court also appointed a committee headed by former apex court judge R.M. Lodha to oversee the sale of assets and the process of refunding investors.
In August, 2015, Sebi had passed a refund order against the entities after finding them guilty of illegitimately pooling funds from the public through a collective investment scheme (CIS).
In 2004, Sebi directed the defaulters to wind up the schemes that were issued by PACL illegitimately to the public to raise funds. Sebi gave them three months to do so.
Upon receiving complaints from investors, Sebi had asked PACL to comply with CIS norms. The company challenged this before the high court of Rajasthan, which ordered in favour of PACL.
Subsequently, Sebi appealed before the Supreme Court, and in 2013, the apex court allowed the appeal and directed Sebi to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. The 2014 Sebi order followed.
Latest News »
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors