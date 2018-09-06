News in numbers: Facebook plans $1 billion data centre in Singapore

The Facebook data centre in Singapore is expected to open in 2020. Photo: Reuters.

$1 billion

What is it? The amount Facebook will invest in Singapore to build a data centre.

Why is it important? To spread across 170,000 square metre, this will be Facebook’s first data centre in Asia. The social media giant said it would generate hundreds of jobs. It is expected to open in 2020. Asia is Facebook’s largest market by daily active users. The data centre, however, would support its global market.

Tell me more: Meanwhile, India expects to get similar investments and generate jobs through its data localization rules. In June, the Reserve Bank of India directed payment firms to store data locally.

35 million

What is it? India’s estimated sugar production in 2018/19, according to Indian Sugar Mills Association (Isma).

Why is it important? That will make India, the world’s largest sugar producer, a position held by Brazil since 1990s, but whose production is expected to be 30 million tonnes. With an inventory of 10 million tonnes, and local consumption of about 25.5 million tonnes, India would have a surplus of nearly 20 million tonnes, which it has to sell abroad.

Tell me more: Sugar from India and Thailand has dented global sugar price, impacting Brazilian sugar industry. The South American country has been shifting to ethanol production.

11

What is it? The number of times that Novak Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of the US Open.

Why is it important? When he beat John Millman in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night in New York, Djokovic pulled one clear of Roger Federer and Andre Agassi in semi-final appearances at the US Open. Only Jimmy Connors is ahead of him, with 14 appearances.

Tell me more: Djokovic has won the US Open twice, in 2011 and 2015.