Karnataka elections: A hung verdict will put H.D. Deve Gowda in a position of kingmaker

Bengaluru: For a man who analysts say has always been at the right place at the right time, the Karnataka elections could well be the last godsend for the 85-year old socialist patriarch Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda.

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), which Gowda heads as national president, is seen as a party of the dominant Vokkaliga caste, that is are spread across 61 assembly seats in Karnataka’s southern districts.

The Vokkaligas are a crucial vote bank in a cliffhanger election. A hung verdict puts Gowda in a position to be kingmaker, if not his son H.D. Kumaraswamy, the king himself. Although leaders of both major parties, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have ruled out a post-poll alliance with JD(S), analysts say Gowda would hold the balance of power. Gowda’s own preferences have not been easier to predict ever.

Congress incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah outgive Gowda, his mentor, when he switched to the Congress from JD(S) in 2006. The ties between the two have remained sour since then. But analysts have not completely ruled out the possibility of an alliance between the two to keep the BJP away from power.

On the other hand, Gowda, who has always positioned himself as a secular son of the soil leader, had said during the campaign that he will disown his son and the chief ministerial candidate, Kumaraswamy, if JD(S) chose to ally with the BJP.

But then, H.D. Deve Gowda, a civil engineer who was in the construction business once, would not have occupied the country’s powerful office if he was not a master of the realpolitik.

As much as his invariable luck, or his yearly special puja in Tirupati temple, his supporters credit his ability to network with both the Congress and the BJP at the same time as a reason for his largely successful career.

Gowda became Karnataka chief minister in 1994—a term marked by Cauvery and irrigation politics. Some analysts say his handling of water issues also led to Gowda eventually becoming India’s 11th prime minister in 1996, with the support of a coalition of divergent parties, including that of J. Jayalalithaa’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam whom he was fighting against on Cauvery as chief minister.