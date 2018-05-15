Under construction flyover collapses in Varanasi, 12 dead

Cars crushed under the portion of the flyover that collapsed in Varanasi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Varanasi/Lucknow: A portion of an under construction flyover near Varanasi railway station collapsed on Tuesday and 12 people were dead under the debris, Uttar Pradesh police said.

The incident occurred post-noon, officials said adding rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Senior police and administration officers also reached the site of the incident. “It is feared that several people are buried under the rubble,” an official said. Some vehicles were also crushed in the incident, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in a flyover collapse in Varanasi. Modi said the Uttar Pradesh government was monitoring the situation. Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of the prime minister.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said he had spoken with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “The UP Government is monitoring the situation very closely and is working on the ground to assist the affected.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is reaching there, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow. The chief minister ordered a three-member committee to probe the flyover collapse.

The chief minister directed the district administration and Public Works Department officials to take all necessary steps for relief and rescue operations.

Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh said NRDF teams were reaching the spot besides police personnel. Local administration was providing emergency services with medical and other teams carrying out rescue work.