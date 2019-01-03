D.K.Shivakumar invites BJP leaders from Channapatna to join the Congress

Photo:HT

Sharan Poovanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s water resources minister,D.K.Shivakumar on Wednesday wrote a letter inviting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Channapatna Taluka, the constituency of chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, to join the Congress. The invitation showing how the Congress is leaving little to chance to muster as much support from grass root workers to help increase its tally in the upcoming parliamentary elections to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP.

Shivakumar wrote saying that ‘ the doors will always be open to all those BJP leaders and workers in Channapatna who believe in Congress’ ideologies’, making a direct appeal to grass root level workers from the opposition to weaken it’s rivals.

Though the constituency is now firmly with the Janata Dal (Secular), Shivakumar trying to win back all votes in the constituency which until 2018 was considered a stronghold of C.P.Yogeshwar, a BJP leader.

Shivakumar has a long standing rivalry with Yogeshwar and his brother,D.K. Suresh is the parliamentarian from Bengaluru South, where the constituency falls.

The Congress may also be trying to win back some of the Vokkaliga votes that decided to consolidate behind the JD (S) after it allegedly ignored under the Siddaramaiah-led government until May this year.

Though the Congress and JD (S) grass root level workers are not entirely happy with the state level coalition, the appeal by the former trying to pull some support away from the BJP, whose supporters have drifted away from the saffron outfit who do not have a very large presence in south Karnataka.

Shivakumar, also from the Vokkaliga community, is considered to have close ties with the JD (S) top leadership led by former PM H.D.Devegowda and Kumaraswamy.