Light rail technology proposed for public transportation in Vijayawada

A file photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Amaravati Metro Rail Corp. on Monday proposed to use light rail technology (LRT) in a meeting with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss alternative transportation proposals for the city of Vijayawada.

It made a case that this system is more flexible and profitable than the metro system.

In the meeting, Naidu agreed to look at the design proposal of the LRT system in two days and expressed interest to improve connectivity in Amravati, a press release from his office said. “Every person in the city must travel a maximum of 30 minutes to reach their regular destinations. The transportation system must be efficient and pollution-free” the statement cited him as saying.

Naidu also conducted a weekly review meeting on the Polavaram project and inspected the site through a live feed from cameras. Naidu expressed satisfaction on the progress over the past week. The chief engineer of the project informed Naidu that 14 levels of the 52 blocks of the project have been completed so far.

An official from the joint venture of Larsen & Toubro and Bauer also presented a plan to construct a diaphragm wall, and told Naidu that the will be completed by May 2018, the deadline that has been given by Naidu.

A team of Sri Lankan industrialists and entrepreneurs including Ashroff Omar, chief executive officer of Brandix Lanka Ltd and Shirantha Herath, chairman of the Southern Development Board, met Naidu, who extended government support for them to set up industries in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister told the team that his government is interested in collaborating with Sri Lanka in horticulture, tourism and pharmaceuticals. The team, which met him also presented a proposal for an industrial park in Andhra, spread across 600 acres.

During the meeting, Naidu asked the team to set up a delegation from Sri Lanka to conduct a detailed study of possibilities of investments in the different sectors of Andhra Pradesh.