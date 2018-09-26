CCEA approves new domestic terminal building at Patna airport
After construction of the new terminal building, the Patna airport can handle 4.5 million passengers per annum (mmpa) from current level of 0.7 mmpa
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved construction of a new domestic terminal building and allied structures at Patna airport at a cost of nearly ₹1,217 crore.
After construction of the new terminal building, the airport can handle 4.5 million passengers per annum (mmpa) from current level of 0.7 mmpa, an official release said.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has cleared construction of the terminal and other allied structures at Patna airport at an estimated cost of ₹1,216.90 crore, it added.
According to the release, the project is part of the package for Bihar announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The new terminal building shall have an area of 65,155 square metres, including basement area of 18,650 sqm and shall be equipped with world-class passenger facilities. With the construction ... there will be an increase in economic activities in Patna region, which will create additional jobs,” it said.
