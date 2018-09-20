Sushma Swaraj to meet Pakistani counterpart on UNGA sidelines: MEA

A file photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: A meeting will take place between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing that the meeting, however, does not indicate any change in India’s policy towards Pakistan. Kumar said the meeting is taking place on Pakistan’s request. He said the date for the meeting was being finalised by the permanent missions of the two countries in New York.

Responding to a question, Kumar said the agenda for the meeting has not been finalised. He said Swaraj will also participate in the SAARC foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The first day of the high-level UNGA debate will begin on 25 September and will last for nine working days.