Elections 2019: AAP names in-charges for New Delhi, West Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party will hold a volunteer meet in Delhi on Monday. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced names in-charges for New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies in the national capital. While Brijesh Goyal, who is the Delhi trade wing convener, will be in-charge of New Delhi, Rajpal Solanki will look after the West Delhi.

The party has already announced in-charges for five of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. Senior leaders in AAP say that the in-charges are likely to be the party’s candidates for those seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sunday’s appointments come a day before AAP’s convention for their Delhi office bearers and volunteers to decide the future course of action for the party in Delhi. The convention will be attended by party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The party today has appointed in-charges for New Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies. The party is also organising a volunteer meet in Delhi tomorrow,” Gopal Rai, cabinet minister in the Delhi government and AAP’s state in-charge, said while addressing a press conference Sunday.

The announcement also ended conjecture that former finance minister Yashwant Sinha will be the party candidate for one of the seats.

Rai said there were talks with Yashwant Sinha for him to contest from New Delhi seat but he has expressed willingness to campaign against the Modi government across the country.

PTI contributed to the story.