3 Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in Kashmir encounter

Security forces personnel near the house where terrorists were holed up during an encounter in the Kakriyal area of Reasi district in Jammu on Thursday. Photo: PTI

Jammu: Three terrorists of pro-Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed and 12 security personnel, including three officers, injured Thursday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, a day after they fired on a police party here and escaped, officials said.

Police said the militants of Pakistani origin had crossed the International Border (IB) in Tarnah nallah and reached Kashmir from the Dayalachak area of Kathua district in a truck. The encounter broke out after security forces, comprising Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), police and army personnel, during a cordon and search operation, zeroed in on a location near a house in the district’s Kakriyal area, and surrounded the terrorists on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Drones and choppers were used in the operation launched on Wednesday to track the militants, all of whom were aged between 18 and 22, they said. Twelve security personnel were injured in the operation, police said. Six CRPF personnel, including the deputy commandant and the assistant commandant, five cops, and an armyman were injured, they said.