Donald Trump says Stormy Daniels sketch is of a ‘nonexistent man’

Stormy Daniels, who says she had sex with Donald Trump, and her attorney released a sketch of a man whom she said had threatened her in 2011, and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his identification
Last Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 05 37 PM IST
Makini Brice
Donald Trump’s lawyers are seeking at least $20 million in damages from Stormy Daniels for violations of a non-disclosure agreement. Photo: Reuters
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied the existence of a man portrayed in a sketch released by porn star Stormy Daniels, who said he warned her to stop discussing claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex with Trump in 2006 and is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement arranged by Trump’s personal attorney, in which she was paid $130,000 to keep silent.

On Tuesday, she and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, released a sketch of a man whom she said had threatened her in 2011, and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his identification.

Avenatti announced on Wednesday the reward had been increased to $131,000.

Trump has largely remained quiet on the subject, although he told reporters earlier this month that he did not know about the payment to Daniels.

However, on Wednesday, in his first reference to Daniels via Twitter, he said in a post: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Asked for comment, Avenatti referred to his own Twitter posts on Wednesday: “In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation).”

Trump’s lawyers are seeking at least $20 million in damages from Daniels for violations of the non-disclosure agreement. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 05 37 PM IST
