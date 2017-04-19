Colleges in Kashmir to remain shut for two more days
Srinagar: Colleges in Kashmir will remain closed for two more days from Thursday, the government ordered on Wednesday, extending the two-day shutdown of these educational institutions in the wake of student protests on Monday.
“According to the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, teaching work in all colleges of Kashmir division shall remain suspended on 20 and 21 April as a precautionary measure,” an official spokesman said.
These educational institutions remained closed on Wednesday for the second consecutive day across Kashmir on the orders of the divisional administration as a precautionary measure in view of the widespread student protests in the valley on Monday.
The universities, colleges and classes 11th and 12th were closed on Tuesday following orders to this effect issued by divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan. Students of many of these institutions had on Monday staged protests against the alleged high-handedness of security forces against students of Degree College, Pulwama, on Saturday.
