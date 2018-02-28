India’s infrastructure output grows 6.7% in January

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India’s industrial output. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s infrastructure output grew 6.7% in January from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday. The growth in output compares with an upwardly revised 4.2% year-on-year growth in December.

During April-January, the annual output growth was 4.3%, data showed.

Reuters