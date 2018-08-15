My mission is still on, Modi tells nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fifth Independence Day Speech on Wednesday pledged to carry on the tasks he had started with in 2014 – keeping up the pace of economic reforms and the time-bound implementation of schemes that would help usher in a new India by 2022 besides cutting corruption and improving the “quality and ease of living” of people.

In a speech that clearly showed the government was gearing up for national elections in 2019, Modi presented a snapshot of the goals achieved in the first four years of the National Democratic Alliance government as well as outlined an ambitious new agenda for the future -- the launch of his government’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan, the national health protection scheme being one, that aims to cover 10 crore families, from 25 September. Another key announcement signalling India’s ambitions for recognition as a major power scientifically as well as strategically was Modi’s statement that Indian scientists would be working to launch an Indian into space in a manned mission by or before 2022 when India marks 75 years of its Independence. This would enter India into a club of select nations to have achieved this goal, he said.

Here is a quick look at key takeaways from the prime minister’s speech on the occasion of India’s 72 Independence Day.

Election year speech

The tenor of Modi’s fifth Independence Day speech had a clear undertone of one coming from a prime minister going into an election year. Pitching his government as one that took decisions and implemented them, Modi set up a clear contrast from the time his government had taken office in May 2014 to the years prior to that, citing the pace at which different schemes and programmes of the government had been run – whether electrification, sanitation, housing or linking different parts of the country through a digital framework. “If we continued with the pace at which programmes were being implemented prior to 2014, it would have taken many generations for these to come to fruition,” Modi said. Citing examples Modi said, “The OROP (one rank one pension) demand (from the armed forces) was pending for decades. The people of India, our brave army personnel had faith in us and we were able to take a decision on OROP.” In the case of GST, Modi said, “Who did not want the passage of the GST yet it was pending for years? Last year, GST became a reality. I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST.” As for the demand of higher prices for crops by farmers, the prime minister said “the demand for higher MSP (minimum support price) was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened,” he pointed out. Highlighting India’s shaky economic performance prior to 2014, Modi said India was previously seen as a member of the “Fragile Five,” a reference to the five BRICS countries whose economic performance had tottered. “India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are poised for record economic growth,” he said.

Empowerment vs entitlement

In his speech that lasted about 90 minutes, Modi reiterated his commitment to push forth with key programmes like “Housing for all,” “Power for all,” “Water for all,” “Sanitation for all,” “Skill for all,” “Health for all,” “Insurance for all” and “Connectivity for all” that would ensure empowerment of all sections of the country. “As important as economic growth is dignity of the individual. Initiatives such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indians,” Modi said in his speech. The NDA government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat, the National Health Protection Mission, under which 10 crore families will get Rs 5 lakh health insurance each. The programme would also generate employment, Modi said. Many hospitals will be built in tier 2 and 3 cities, he said, adding that it is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare.

Restoring a premium on honesty

Modi, in his speech underlined that his government would be relentless in its endeavour to end corruption. “We will not forgive the corrupt and those who have black money. They have ruined the nation. Delhi’s corridors of power are free from power brokers,” Modi said adding that the voice of the poor was being heard and their lives transformed. The prime minister lauded “honest taxpayers” of the country, stating that the numbers of direct tax-payers had increased to more than 6.75 crore from 4 crore in 2013. The indirect tax base had also expanded after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), he said. In 70 years, the indirect tax base was at 70 lakh but this expanded to 1.16 crore taxpayers within one year of the GST’s implementation, Modi said. “The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed,” the prime minister said. “I assure you that these (welfare) schemes run by taxpayer money ... their blessings come to you and not to the government,” Modi said adding that when taxpayers know that the tax paid by them is helping feed three poor families, it can be fulfilling.

Mindset reset

“I am impatient because a lot of countries have outstripped us and I want to bring India on a par with them,” Modi said – a remark that left no one in doubt over the prime minister’s aim to transform India. “”While the country is brimming with self-confidence today, it is forging ahead with a new sense of commitment,” he said. “The middle class should not find any difficulty in progressing. The society should get more opportunity to flourish. Women, elders, backward classes, tribals and everyone should get the opportunity to progress as per their desires,” Modi said while outlining his vision of a new India by 2022. “I have experienced since 2014 that people have not just come forward to form a government but for nation building. We are proud of what we have achieved and at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realise the remarkable strides the nation has made,” Modi said.

Rule of law

Stating that “in today’s India there is no place for nepotism,” Modi underlined his message that his government stood for progress and equal opportunity for all.

On the issue of violence against women, Modi said the rule of law is supreme and no one would be allowed to take law into their hands. “We have to free our society and country from this disgusting mentality of rape. Recently in Madhya Pradesh a rapist was hanged by fast-track court. We should spread this news and make people aware. The rule of law is supreme, no one can take law into their hands,” the prime minister said. He also spoke about the issue of instant triple talaq and said that the practice caused great injustice among Muslim women.