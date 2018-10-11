Sole BSP minister in Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet resigns

Mahesh’s decision to resign comes days before Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru to muster support against the BJP ahead of 2019 elections. Photo: Mohd Zakir/HT

Bengaluru: N.Mahesh, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, and the sole face of Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the H.D.Kumaraswamy-led coalition government on Thursday resigned from the state Cabinet.

His exit from the Cabinet adds to the troubles of the Congress party, which is trying to consolidate Opposition parties to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP had a pre-poll alliance with former prime minister H.D.Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) in the Assembly elections in May, where the two parties won a combined 38 seats.

“I have resigned and will not be part of the government. But I will continue to support Kumaraswamy. I will also campaign wherever the JD(S) are contesting in the by-polls,” Mahesh said.

He said the resignation will help him focus on his constituency and build the party in the state. However, by not mentioning the Congress or any support to the national party, Mahesh’s decision to exit the cabinet appears to have been driven by Mayawati and BSP’s pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan led by Rahul Gandhi. Earlier this month, Mayawati had announced her decision to pull out any pre-poll alliance with the Congress ahead of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections over a dispute in seat sharing.

“We have an alliance only with the JD(S). We have nothing to do with the Congress,” Ashok Siddharth, senior BSP leader and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament said on Thursday.

Mahesh, who entered the Cabinet through the JD(S) quota in the post-poll alliance, had earlier hit out at both the JD(S) and Congress, saying their existence was based on caste system and inequality, PTI reported on 4th October.

“The BSP has an alliance with the JD(S), not with us. We do not know why he has taken this decision,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president of the Congress party in Karnataka.

Mahesh’s decision comes days before Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru to muster support against the BJP ahead of 2019 elections.

According to Narendar Pani, political analyst and faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), the BSP has to separate itself from the coalition government to build the party to win favour of the Dalits.