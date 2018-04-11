J&K encounter: Army jawan killed, 3 civilians die in clashes
Srinagar:An Army jawan was killed during a gunbattle with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district and three civilians, including two teenagers, died in clashes between locals and security forces that followed, officials said.
Local residents started pelting security personnel with stones, leading to clashes in which around 20 civilians were also injured, they said.
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the district’s Khudwani area last night, following information about presence of militants there, officials said.
They said a gunbattle broke out between the militants and the security forces in the early hours.
Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing. Later one of the them, an Army jawan, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
Sarjeel Ahmad (25), Faisal Ilahi (14) and Bilal Ahamad Tantray (16) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, they said.
