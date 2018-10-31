Modi unveils Statue of Unity, hits out at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, built as a tribute to the freedom fighter icon Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The Prime Minister dedicated the 182-meter statue to the nation at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat on the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel.

The statue, built at a cost of about Rs.3,000 crore, is located approximately 3.5 km downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam on a rocky island called Sadhu Bet on the banks of river Narmada. An engineering marvel, the project has been constructed in a record time of 33 months.

The Prime Minister in his speech hit out at critics and opposition parties, who have questioned the government’s decision to construct the memorial.

“I am amazed when some people of our own country dare to see this initiative from a political view and criticise us as if we have committed a huge crime. Is remembering the country’s great personalities a crime?” Modi said today.

Hailing the legacy of Sardar Patel, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel was responsible for creating a unified India that we live in today.

“Had Sardar not unified India, we would need visa to see lions or visit the holy shrine at Somnath or view Charminar in Hyderabad. He has converted India’s diversity into its biggest strength. The country, which is moving towards becoming the world’s greatest economic and strategic power, is following the path shown by Sardar Patel,” Modi said.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel were also present on the occasion.

“Today is a day that will be remembered in the history of India. No Indian will ever forget this day,” the Prime Minister said in his speech.

The statue is part of Modi’s poll promise which helped the BJP come to power in 2014 by defeating the Congress. The unveiling of the statue comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. Also, elections are to be held in five states this year, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

A tribute to the “Iron Man of India”, the memorial has been built with iron pieces collected from farmers across the country.

Modi had launched a massive iron collection drive ahead of 2014 elections wherein BJP members visited states across the country and collected pieces of iron from all Indian villages.

The project is the brainchild of Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

“In order to build the Statue of Unity, lakhs of farmers from all over India came together, gave their tools, portions of the soil and thus a mass movement developed,” he said.

The project also includes a memorial park at the base of the statue, a visitor facilitation centre and a reception desk.

At 182-metre, the statue is touted as the world’s tallest - it is 177 feet higher than China’s Spring Temple Buddha, currently the world’s tallest statue. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York City and four times that of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

In the lobby area at the entrance of the statue, a museum and audio visual gallery will feature 15-minute presentations on the life of Patel and the tribal culture of Gujarat, to entertain tourists awaiting their turn to go up. There is also a viewing gallery at about 152 metres, where over 200 people will be able to stand at any one time and view the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The project is facing opposition from local villagers in the region and from rival political parties. In an open letter written to the PM by village headmen of nearly 22 villages, they said they would not welcome him during the October 31 event. The villagers claim that there has been widespread destruction to the environment due to the memorial and that the government has done little to rehabilitate those who have been displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam and statue projects.

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, a Congress MLA, targeted the BJP over the non-completion of the Narmada canal network.