#KarnatakaBypolls2018: Counting of votes begins at counting centres in Bellary and Shimoga Lok Sabha constituencies, pic.twitter.com/J9syo6wsRQ— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
Live now
Karnataka bypoll results LIVE: Counting of votes begins for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly seats
The results of bypolls to three parliamentary and two assembly seats in Karnataka, which went to the polls on Saturday, will be declared today. Here are the latest updates
Last Modified: Tue, Nov 06 2018. 08 38 AM IST
- New Delhi: The results of bypolls to three parliamentary and two assembly seats in Karnataka, which went to the polls on Saturday, will be declared today. The counting of votes for three Lok Sabha seats—Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya—and 2 Assembly seats—Jamkhandi and Ramanagara—has begun. The Congress and JD(S) have allied together to fight the BJP in the by-polls that would be a testing ground for the alliance before 2019. Coming just five months after the May assembly elections, the BJP is hoping to repeat it’s earlier performance, when it had emerged as the single largest party with 104 out of 224 seats or just eight shy of forming the government on its own. Here are the latest updates on the Karnataka bypoll results:
- 8.22 am IST H D Kumaraswamy’s wife, B S Yeddyurappa’s son among the candidatesThe bypoll results will determine the fate of CM H D Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra and former CM S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa and others. Anita Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailin Ramanagara, the seat vacated by her husband, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.In Jamkhandi, it remains to be seen whether Congress’ Anand Nyamagowda will be able to make his successful electoral debut, riding on the sympathy wave due to death of his father and former MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, by defeating Srikant Kulkarni of the BJP.While in Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra is testing his fortunes against another former chief minister S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S), in Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu’s sister J Shantha is fighting against V S Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider.In the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JD(S)’s Shivarame Gowda, is pitted against a fresh face in Dr Siddaramaiah, a retired Commercial Tax officer from the BJP.Among the interesting things that one needs to watch out for is to what extent BJP would be able to make inroads into the JD(S) bastion of Mandya and the Congress stronghold of Jamkhandi.
- 8.05 am IST Counting of votes begins in Bellary, Shimoga
- 8.00 am IST Total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituenciesThe counting of votes would begin at five centres, one each in five constituencies, at 8am with a total of 1,248 counting staff deployed, officials said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, police officials said. A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. The Congress fielded its candidates in Jamkhandiand Ballari, JD(S) contested in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding. PTI
- 7.46 am IST High bypoll turnout raises hope for Congress, JD(S) and BJPFive by-polls for two assembly—Jamkhandi and Ramanagara—and three parliamentary seats—Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya—was held on Saturday. Jamkhandi witnessed 81.58 % polling on Saturday compared to 75.71% in the assembly elections in May. Ramanagaram, a seat left vacant after Karnataka CM H.D.Kumaraswamy decided to retain the neighbouring constituency, recorded 73.71% polling compared to 82.98% in May. Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya recorded 61.05%, 63.85% and 53.93% polling respectively. Read more
First Published: Tue, Nov 06 2018. 07 46 AM IST
Latest News »
- With strong Q2 performance, SBI seeks to ramp up credit to economy
- Karnataka bypoll results LIVE: Counting of votes begins for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 Assembly seats
- Oil mixed as US imposes Iran sanctions, Tehran defiant
- Opinion | Four lessons for the RBI board meeting in November
- West Bengal serves cease and desist order to state power regulator