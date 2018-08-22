SC/ST Act amendment may be a political game changer

The decision to move swiftly and pass the SC/ST Act amendment bill in Parliament could be linked to 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament stood out for its decision to safeguard the interests of social and financially weaker sections of people. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a new legislation to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain provisions about arrests under the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) law.

The decision to move swiftly and pass the bill in both Houses of Parliament could be linked to 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year.

The three states have a substantial population of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and the Union government was keen to dispel the concerns of the marginalized community.

The amendment

In March this year, the apex court said people accused of committing an offence under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, or SC/ST Act, would be arrested only after the approval of a senior superintendent of police and a preliminary inquiry would be conducted to find out if there is a prima facie case against the accused.

The Union government brought a new legislation during the monsoon session, which helped restore older provisions of the SC/ST Act, allowing police action against the accused.

It provides for doing away with the need of a preliminary inquiry to file an FIR (first information report) against a person and reinstates the clause that anticipatory bail would not be permitted.

Dalit protests

On 2 April, a nationwide call for Bharat Bandh by community-based organisations sparked violent clashes between police and protesters leading to the death of at least six people and injuries to several.

Many vehicles were torched in the protests that impacted nine states. The protests put the government on a backfoot and gave opposition parties the opportunity to corner the ruling alliance.

Political pressure

The government came under pressure from several political parties, including NDA allies, as well as members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who belong to the SC/ST community, to bring a bill in Parliament against the directions of the apex court.

While the NDA, which came to power on the promise of safeguarding the interests of poor and marginalised people, was being put under pressure, senior ministers felt that opposition parties, particularly those with a greater presence in north India, had managed to create a perception that the government was not sensitive to the concerns of the SC/ST community.

Implications

In the last four years, the government has come under fire from various Dalit groups and individuals. There have been two major anti-government mobilisations. These include a major protest in Una, Gujarat, in July 2016 after a group of Dalits were beaten up by cow vigilantes and the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad central university in January 2016. The move to amend the Act is significant because BJP under Modi has made concerted efforts to change the social and political base of the party and to reach out to the poor and marginalised sections of society. The political success of this exercise has helped the BJP retain its dominance nationally and also form the government in most of the states. This change in the socio-political base would again be tested in the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.