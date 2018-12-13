PM Modi reviews steps taken to improve ease of doing business

Narendra Modi chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress with regard to ‘Ease of Doing Business’, in New Delhi. Photo: PIB

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review progress with regard to “Ease of Doing Business” in India.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to improve last mile delivery, and focus on streamlining procedures, which would improve not just the “Doing Business” rankings, but also increase the “Ease of Living” for small businesses and the common man.

The meeting was attended by senior Union Ministers including finance minister Arun Jaitley and trade minister Suresh Prabhu; Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis; Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri Anil Baijal; and senior officials from the Union Government, Maharashtra Government and Delhi Government.

The Prime Minister was briefed on progress being made on various parameters related to Ease of Doing Business. Officials explained the steps being taken to plug shortcomings and resolve bottlenecks in implementing business reforms.

India’s rank in the World Bank “Doing Business” has shot up from 142 to 77, over the last four years.