Cochin International Airport to open on 29 August as planned

New Delhi: Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) said on Monday it is prepared to resume full scale domestic and international operations on Wednesday as had planned earlier.

Accordingly, operations from Kochi naval base which has been temporarily opened for civil aviation, will be suspended, said a statement from the company.

“Intimation regarding the readiness of he airport has been given to all airlines to make sure the smooth functioning of the services as per schedule,” said the statement.

The airport operator had to shut down operation after the worst floods in Kerala history in a century submerged key areas of the airport. The company deferred it’s resumption of service once from 26 August to 29 August due to manpower issues.

CIAL also said that most airlines now allow journey planner on their websites on or after 29 August.