Navi Mumbai airport to be operational by mid 2020, says Devendra Fadnavis
Speaking at the Global Aviation Summit here, Devendra Fadnavis also said that as many as nine more airports are in the pipeline in the state besides the Navi Mumbai airport.
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said that the Navi Mumbai airport is likely to be operational by the mid next year.
Speaking at the Global Aviation Summit here, Fadnavis also said that as many as nine more airports are in the pipeline in the state besides the Navi Mumbai airport.
“The Navi Mumbai airport will be operational by mid 2020,” Fadnavis said.
The airport has capacity to add 1 percent to our GDP, he added.
While Pune airport is being developed to cater to one of the major IT hubs in the country, Nagpur airport is being developed for its strategic location in national and international flight routes, he further said.
All metros in India are around an hours distance from Nagpur by flight and this connectivity has called for more attention to its infrastructure development, the chief minister added.
A passenger and cargo hub will also be created in Nagpur, Fadnavis said adding the state is looking to increase cargo capacity to 40 percent by 2025 from 28 per cent at present.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
