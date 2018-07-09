No vehicle insurance without PUC certificate: Irda
Irda in a notification has directed all general insurance companies not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate
New Delhi: Acting tough on those violating emission norms, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) has said vehicles without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate will not be insured.
Irda in a notification has directed all general insurance companies not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate. Vehicle insurance is renewed every year. The insurance regulator’s move follows an order of the Supreme Court in this regard.
In August 2017, the apex court in M.C. Mehta vs. Union of India and Others case had directed insurers not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate on the date of renewal of the insurance policy. It is mandatory for every vehicle owner to have a valid PUC certificate to comply with the prescribed emission norms. A vehicle without such certificate is liable to be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Computerised facilities for checking pollution levels and issue of PUC certificate (to vehicles meeting emission standards) are available at many petrol pumps/workshops.
