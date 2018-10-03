Rafale deal will be a game changer: IAF chief

Air force chief B. S. Dhanoa. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India’s proposed acquisitions of the French-built Rafale fighter jets and the Russian S-400 Triumf air defence systems will give the country the edge to stay ahead in the changing security landscape of the region, air force chief B. S. Dhanoa said Wednesday.

The comment comes against the backdrop of a depleting Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron strength and rapid military modernization in countries like China. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi ahead of the IAF’s 86th founding day next week, Dhanoa described the Rafale—at the centre of a political storm—as a “game changer.”

“It’s a very good aircraft and when it comes into the subcontinent, it will be a game changer because it has significant capabilities—better than what our regional adversaries have got. It also takes care of the new aircraft that they are likely to induct in the near future,” Dhanoa said in a clear reference to India’s regional adversary China. The Rafale, taken together with the S-400—regarded as one of the world’s most advanced interceptor-based long-range air defence systems, with an estimated operational range of 400km (248.5 miles) besides being capable of hitting targets at a maximum altitude of 30 km with a battery of missiles “are like a booster dose for the IAF whose (squadron) numbers are coming down,” Dhanoa said.

A pact to purchase the S-400 is expected during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit later this week.

The Rafale is currently in the eye of a storm with the opposition Congress party accusing the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government of ordering 36 of the combat planes at a much higher price than negotiated by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. The Rafale was shortlisted in 2012 but with India deciding to buy 18 in a fly-away condition and seeking to manufacture 108 in the country, Dassault Aviation that makes the Rafale entered into talks with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on the aircraft’s production that turned protracted. In this situation, Dhanoa said, the choices before the IAF included hoping for a speedy resolution of the impasse between Dassault and HAL, go in for a fresh tender or secure an emergency government to government deal under which 36 aircraft was bought off the shelf. Given the depleting numbers of the IAF, the third option was chosen, Dhanoa said.

Incidentally, Dassault is one of the six vendors who have expressed interest in a new contract issued by the IAF in April for 114 fighter jets.

Dhanoa, while thanking HAL for all its support to the IAF in the past, however did point a finger at the public sector unit for delays in the manufacturing and upgrades of key aircraft like the Sukhoi and the Mirage besides the locally-made Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.