Remember when we were young, the city of Jamshedpur shone like the Sun

Bengaluru: My god, we will become another Ranchi!” my father exclaimed on the phone earlier this week when I told him that the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Jharkhand state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding that the city of Jamshedpur, large parts of which are administered by a body run by the Tatas under a Notified Area Council, be handed over to an elected municipal body.

My 69-year-old father was born in and continues to live in Jamshedpur, a city he grew up in, got an education, raised his children, and retired in.

It’s a city he continues to be inordinately proud of. He never worked for the Tatas, being a bank employee all his life, but his father, my grandfather, did, and that’s how the family landed up in Jamshedpur from erstwhile East Bengal a few years before Partition.

In spite of “not eating the salt of the company”, my father feels a sense of loyalty towards ‘Tata Company’ and the city they have built. He is aghast at the kind of headlines he has been seeing in the news—that the PIL could “end the clout of the Tatas in Jamshedpur” and “the real face of corporate giant Tata”.

“But they have only given us a good life. The roads are better than Bangalore’s!” my father says. Without getting into the realities of road conditions in Bengaluru, a city with over 10 times the population of Jamshedpur, and even while acknowledging the egalitarian impulse that has presumably led to the PIL and the demand for an elected municipality, likening the administration of the Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. (Jusco) to some kind of malignant corporate stranglehold is far-fetched.

Also, while there are areas outside Jusco administration that don’t receive the same amenities as the rest of the city and where people live in abysmal civic conditions, branding the areas that do receive the benefits of clean water, clean roads and reliable electricity supply as “elite enclaves” is neither fair nor accurate. These are not just areas with officers’ bungalows or even flats for employees (of which there are many in the city); these are areas where people like my grandfather built their homes on land given by the Tatas (for a rupee, my grandmother used to say)—homes which don’t have to be vacated upon retirement from the firm.

The one thing that the people of Jamshedpur do need is better healthcare—and this is a problem that neither the Tatas, nor the state government, have been able to solve.

It is an undeniable truth, that the city has grown beyond the older areas to neighbourhoods run by elected representatives, who are neglecting their constituencies. It is difficult to see the logic of handing over the rest of the city to the same bodies, which have been unable to create better quality of life in the small areas that they do govern.

Growing up in Jamshedpur was, frankly, idyllic. I believe it continues to be so. I have friends who are bringing up their children there.

My husband and I often talk wistfully of exchanging our life in Bengaluru, with its stressful jobs and commutes and traffic, for a quiet life in Jamshedpur, where we can see the peaks of the Dalma range from our terrace and where children still play cricket on the streets and neighbours are a holler away. Also the picnics in Jubilee Park, the 500-acre green heart of the city, every winter. It is a place steeped in nostalgia, as all childhood places are, but it is also a place steeped in beauty, symmetry and an industrious quietude.