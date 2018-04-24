Karnataka assembly elections: BJP releases list of seven candidates

Karnataka state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. File photo: Mint

Karwar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of seven candidates for the 12 May elections to the Karnataka state assembly. However, the list did not name the candidates for two key constituencies—Varuna and Badami.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is the Congress candidate from Badami and his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah will be making his debut from Varuna.

In the four lists released so far, the BJP has named candidates for 220 constituencies and is expected to release the names of the remaining four seats by Tuesday, the last day for nominations.

Badami is one of two constituencies that Siddaramaiah will contest.

The BJP has fielded a relatively unknown candidate, Gopal Rao against Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari, which analysts say is aimed at providing tacit support to incumbent legislator and Janata Dal (Secular) strongman G.T. Deve Gowda .

The BJP had tried to field B.Y. Vijeyendra, son of state BJP president, B.S. Yeddyurappa, from Varuna to make it harder for Siddaramaiah’s son to make his electoral debut. However, Yeddyurappa confirmed on Monday that Vijeyendra will not be contesting from Varuna but will campaign across all constituencies in Mysuru and Chamrajanagar.