Kim Jong-Un goes sightseeing in Singapore

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (C) touring Singapore’s Marina Bay Area overlooking the city-state’s skyline. Photo: AFP

Singapore: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who rarely ventures outside his isolated country, visited tourist sites on Singapore’s waterfront on Monday, hours before a historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

Kim is not believed to have left his hotel since a meeting with Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, soon after his arrival on Sunday in the city-state, but ventured out on Monday evening, smiling as he walked through the lobby to his limousine.

The Swiss-educated leader has not left his country since taking office in 2011 other than to visit China and the South Korean side of the border Demilitarised Zone.

On Monday evening, Kim’s first stop was a waterfront park with futuristic installations, Gardens by the Bay, which boasts the largest glass greenhouse and tallest indoor waterfall in the world.

Police and onlookers were also seen gathering outside the Marina Bay Sands hotel.