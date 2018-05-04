 Donald Trump says date, place set for North Korea meeting - Livemint
Donald Trump says date, place set for North Korea meeting

Donald Trump said the date and location were set for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, which would be announced soon
Last Published: Fri, May 04 2018. 08 25 PM IST
Lisa LambertAP
The White House has said the historic summit with Kim Jong Un could take place this month, as long as North Korea made certain concessions on its nuclear program, other areas of contention with the US. Photo: AFP
Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters that the date and location were set for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, which would be announced soon.

The White House has said the historic summit with the Asian leader could take place this month, as long as North Korea made certain concessions on its nuclear program and other areas of contention with the United States.

On Friday, while answering reporters' questions before boarding Marine One at the White House, Trump said: "We're having very substantive talks with North Korea and a lot of things have already happened with respect to the (US) hostages. I think you're going to see very good things."

The US government is looking into reports that three Americans arrested in recent years in North Korea had recently been relocated from a labour camp to a hotel near Pyongyang, as expectations grow that they will be released before the summit.

First Published: Fri, May 04 2018. 08 25 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump North Korea Kim Jong Un Trump Kim meeting North Korea nuclear program

