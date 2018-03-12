Kim Jong Un wants to sign peace treaty with Donald Trump, says report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with the US, including allowing an embassy in Pyongyang, according to the Seoul-based Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, which cited an unidentified senior official with South Korea’s presidential office.

Kim is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the newspaper said, citing an official in the office of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. Trump last week agreed to meet Kim, although when and where the summit would take place has yet to be decided.

In a separate summit between Kim and Moon scheduled for next month, the North Korean leader is also expected to raise resuming cultural exchanges and reuniting separated families. Bloomberg