 Kim Jong Un wants to sign peace treaty with Donald Trump, says report - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Kim Jong Un wants to sign peace treaty with Donald Trump, says report

Kim Jong Un wants to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with the US, including allowing an embassy in Pyongyang, says a report
Last Published: Mon, Mar 12 2018. 09 45 AM IST
Kanga Kong
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to sign a peace treaty and establish diplomatic relations with the US, including allowing an embassy in Pyongyang, according to the Seoul-based Dong-A Ilbo newspaper, which cited an unidentified senior official with South Korea’s presidential office.

Kim is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty as well as denuclearizing his country during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the newspaper said, citing an official in the office of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. Trump last week agreed to meet Kim, although when and where the summit would take place has yet to be decided.

In a separate summit between Kim and Moon scheduled for next month, the North Korean leader is also expected to raise resuming cultural exchanges and reuniting separated families. Bloomberg

First Published: Mon, Mar 12 2018. 09 45 AM IST
Topics: Kim Jong Un North Korea Donald Trump Kim Trump meet North Korea US relations

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »