Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad with conditions
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, to travel to offshore locations in United Kingdom, Germany and Spain with certain conditions, including that he would not open or close a bank account abroad.
Karti, who has been facing probe in various corruption cases, was allowed to go abroad from 19 to 27 May by a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.
The bench, also comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, said “he (Karti) shall not open or close any overseas bank account” and not enter into any property transaction abroad. It asked Karti to furnish an undertaking before it, saying he would follow the conditions and apprise it about the flight details and date of arrival back to India.
The court also made it clear that its permission to Karti to travel abroad should not be used in any court of law for grant of statutory and regular bail in any other offence. The bench told Karti that he would cooperate in investigation and hand over passport to investigative agency, that is the Enforcement Directorate, on return.
