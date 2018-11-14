Rafale jet deal: Hearing underway in SC, petitioners seek probe

The Rafale deal is in the eye of a storm with the Congress accusing the BJP-led government of corruption and ordering of the planes at a much higher price than what was negotiated by the UPA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced its crucial hearing on pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi saw Attorney General K K Venugopal opposing advocate Prashant Bhushan who wanted to submit information on the secrecy clause of the Rafale agreement. “Secrecy agreement has to be secret and how he is producing it in court,” Venugopal said when Bhushan raised the issue of secrecy clause.

Bhushan, appearing on behalf of himself and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, alleged that the government was hiding behind the secrecy clause and had not disclosed the price of the Rafale jets. The CJI told Bhushan:”We are giving you full hearing. Use this opportunity carefully and cite only those things which are necessary.”

The bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, is likely to peruse the pricing details of the jets submitted by the government in a sealed cover.

During the hearing, Bhushan said the price per aircraft was 155 million euro and now it was 270 million euro. This shows that there was a 40% hike in its price, the advocate said.

He said the CBI was bound to register an FIR in this case. The lawyer alleged that there was a conspiracy. French company Dassault granted the offset right to Reliance and that it amounted to gratification and constituted an offence. He said Reliance had no competence of executing the offset contract.

Bhushan said the petition by them was filed after the CBI failed to register the FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bhushan quoted ex-French PM François Hollande and other Dassault officials to impute criminal motive in granting the offset contract to Reliance.

FIR was a legal requirement of the law and this court should order registration of the FIR, he added.

The activist-lawyer submitted that the NDA government “short circuited” the acquisition process by taking the Inter Government Agreement (IGA) route to avoid giving tender. He said there was no sovereign guarantee from the French government in the deal and argued that initially the law ministry flagged the issue and later gave in to the proposal of entering into the IGA.

Bhushan, referring to the process of defence acquisition, said the Air Force needed 126 fighter jets and had intimated it to Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). He said initially, six foreign companies had applied and two firms were shortlisted during the earlier process. Later, the deal went to French firm Dassault and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd was part of it. But, suddenly a statement was issued which said there will be no technology transfer, and only 36 jets would be procured, the lawyer told the court.

Bhushan said nobody knew about the alleged change in the deal done by the prime minister, and even the defence minister was not aware about the change.

Advocates M L Sharma, Vineet Dhanda and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, also advanced their arguments before Bhushan. Sharma, who opened the argument, told the court that the IGA was “illegal” and sought an investigation into the matter. Dhanda sought a proper reply from the Centre on his plea questioning the Rafale deal.

AAP leader’s counsel Dheeraj Singh asked as to why the government reduced the deal of 126 jets to 36. He said the government should have increased the number of jets when there was a concern that adversaries were inducting more fighter jets.

Bhushan also raised the same point as Singh and said three and a half years passed since the deal was signed on 36 Rafale jets but no aircraft had been received till now.

Reliance in previous statements had said the Indian government, French government, Dassault and Reliance clarified on multiple occasions that there was no offset contract of Rs 30,000 crore with Reliance as alleged by the Congress.

