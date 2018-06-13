Farm distress to be key agenda for Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka

Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (2nd from right) with coordination committee chairman K. Siddaramaiah (left). Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Addressing farm distress will be the top priority of the common minimum programme (CMP) of coalition partners Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), when the first meeting of their coalition coordination and monitoring committee takes place in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Leaders of both the parties admitted that rural distress is the biggest challenge for the government and it will be the key focus area while drafting a common agenda that will also include issues of infrastructure, both urban and rural. “The problem of farm distress would be the first priority of the government along with infrastructure development in rural areas. Another major issue that would be taken up for discussion is the creation of urban infrastructure,” said a member of the high-powered committee.

Senior leaders of the JD(S) also added that the two sides may form a three- or four-member sub-committee that would go through the manifestos of both the parties and bring out the common points.

The five-member committee headed by former Karnataka chief minister K. Siddaramaiah would also work to address the grievances between the two sides to end disputes. This committee will also look into how to continue the policies of the Siddaramaiah government, according to Congress leaders.

“It’s the first meeting of the coordination committee and in a way it will give a structure to its future working. Thursday’s meeting will also see dispute resolution if any. This is a meeting between two parties and so it is natural that there will be differences but we will make this a forum to find solutions,” said a senior Congress leader from Bengaluru, requesting anonymity.