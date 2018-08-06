Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election to be held on 9 August

Addressing members in the Rajya Sabha, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said that members can give their notice to be elected to the post of deputy chairman by Wednesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Ending the uncertainty over delay in election to the post of deputy chairman to the Rajya Sabha, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that the election will be held on 9 August.

Addressing members in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said that members can give their notice to be elected to the post by Wednesday.

Election to the post of deputy chairman is a key test for opposition parties led by Congress, as they look to retain the position. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in minority in the upper house, is keen that a candidate of its choice wins the election.

Opposition parties, in a meeting last month, were looking to consider a consensus opposition candidate. Neither the opposition parties nor the government have yet announced a candidate for the post.

The post has been with the Congress party for approximately four decades.

According to the rules of procedure and conduct of business, a member can give a notice any time before noon on the day- preceding the date so fixed. Any member may give notice in writing addressed to the Secretary-General of a motion that another member be chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Council, and the notice shall be seconded by a third member and shall be accompanied by a statement by the member whose name is proposed in the notice that he is willing to serve as Deputy Chairman if elected.

There had been no clarity on the election to the post since former deputy chairman P.J Kurien retired from the post after two terms on 2 July. In an interview with Mint last month, Kurien said that it better for the government and opposition parties to reach a consensus on the candidate.