The Narendra Modi lexicon, updated list

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance continued to put out slogans, short forms and alliterations in the fourth year in power—though fewer in number—to create a buzz around its government schemes and projects. Like in the previous three years, Mint updates the Modi lexicon list with the new buzzwords and catchphrases that were added in the fourth year.

A

Year 1

Abki Baar Modi Sarkar: This time, Modi government.

Achhe Din Aane Wale Hain: Good days are about to come.

ART: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency—aimed at good governance.

ABCD: Avoid, Bypass, Confuse, Delay—comment on the culture within the Indian bureaucracy.

AMRUT: Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation—a programme to replace Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

AIM: Atal Innovation Mission— a programme to promote a network of world-class innovation hubs.

ASPIRE: A scheme for promotion of innovation, rural industry and entrepreneurship

Year 2

Accessible India: To ensure universal accessibility for persons with disabilities.

ARYA: Attracting and Retaining Rural Youths in Agriculture.

Year 3

AMRIT: Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment

Year 4

Asita (means Yamuna): Project to restore, revive and rejuvenate Yamuna river’s floodplains.

B

Year 1

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyaan: Mission to save and educate girl children

B2B: Bharat to Bhutan—aimed at improving India-Bhutan ties

Year 2

BAPU: Biometrically Authenticated Physical Uptake—aims to verify identity of beneficiaries of government schemes by scanning fingerprints

Year 3

BHIM: Bharat Interface for Money—app for making digital transactions and payments

Bharatmala: An umbrella programme for National Highways to connect coastal/ border areas, pilgrimage sites and district headquarters

C

Year 1

Cooperative and Competitive Federalism: Aims at improving centre-state relationship through teamwork

Year 2

Climate Change to Climate Justice: Need for change in focus in environment debate.

Year 4

CHAMAN: Coordinated Horticulture Assessment and Management using geoiNformatics

D

Year 1

Digital India: Aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy

3 Ds: Democracy, Demography and Demand—a comment on India’s advantage over other countries

Year 2

DIPAM: Department of Investment and Public Asset Management—a new name for the disinvestment department.

Divyang: People with extraordinary capabilities, instead of Viklang (handicapped).

DigiLocker: Government of India’s secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates, for paperless governance.

Year 3

DEEP: Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price--e-bidding web portal for electricity

Digidhan: an event to promote digital transactions

DISHA: Digital Saksharta Abhiyan--Digital literacy mission

Year 4

DIKSHA: Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing: for teacher-training and professional development

DARPAN: Digital Advancement of Rural Post Office for A New India: Project to improve the quality of service, add value to services and achieve “financial inclusion” of un-banked rural population

E

Year 1

Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat: One India, Best India

e-Kranti: Digitizing the delivery of government services.

Year 2

e-Boat: Solar-powered boats on river Ganga at Varanasi.

eNAM: Electronic National Agricultural Market

ePACE: Project Appraisals and Continuing Enhancements—an online portal for monitoring progress of national highways across India.

eBASTA: To make school books accessible in digital form as e-books.

3E: Enterprises, Earning, Empowerment—the motive behind Mudra Bank

Year 3

EPI: Every Person is Important—The new VIP

Evergreen Revolution: Sustained increase in agricultural production

F

Year 1

FDI: First Develop India

5F: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fabric to Foreign

Year 2

FASTag: Electronic tolling system introduced on all national highways across the country

Year 3

FUTURE: F: farmer, U: underprivileged, T: transparency, technology upgradation, U: urban rejuvenation, R: rural development and E: employment, entrepreneurship

G

Year 1

#GiveItUp: Programme to inspire consumers to give up the LPG subsidy

GIAN: Global Initiative of Academic Networks—aimed at American academicians and scientists to teach in India at their convenience

Year 2

GARV: Grameen Vidyutikaran—Rural Electrification

Gramodaya Se Bharat Uday Abhiyan: Aimed at increasing social harmony across villages and strengthen the Panchayati Raj.

Year 3

GEM: Government E-Marketplace

Year 4

GOBAR (Galvanising Organic Bio Agro Resources)-Dhan: Scheme to focus on converting cattle dung and solid waste to compost and biogas

H

Year 1

HRIDAY: Heritage Development and Augmentation Yojana

Hunar Hai to Kadar Hai: If you have skill, you have respect

HIMMAT: A mobile application to ensure women’s safety in Delhi

HIT: Highways, Informationways, Transmissionways—a mantra for Nepal’s development.

Year 2

HOPE: Harmony, Opportunity, People’s participation, Equality—aim of Indian constitution

HELP: Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy—a uniform licensing system to cover all hydrocarbons under a single licensing framework

I

Year 1

IT + IT = Indian Talent + Information Technology = India Tomorrow—part of the Digital India initiative

INCH towards MILES: Indo-China towards Millennium of Exceptional Synergy—for the future of Indo-Sino relations

Indradhanush mission: Achieving universal immunization with special focus on 184 high-priority districts

Year 2

Ishan Uday: Scholarship scheme for north-east students.

Indradhanush: Yet another mission with same name to revamp public sector banks

Year 3

Imprint: Impacting Research Innovation and Technology--Funding research in 10 socially relevant domains

J

Year 1

JAM trinity: Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile—for direct cash transfer and subsidy rationalization.

K

Year 2

Karein Prayas, Payein Vikash: Make Effort, Gain Progress—the tagline for Standup India.

Year 3

Kayakalp: An award to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public health facilities

Year 4

KSHAMTA: Knowledge Systems and Homestead Agriculture Management in Tribal Areas

L

Year 1

Link West, Act East: Aimed at making India a part of the global value chain.

Year 4

LaQshya: Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative Guideline: aims at improving quality of care in labour room and maternity Operation Theatre.

M

Year 1

Mera Kya, Mujhe Kya: Modi’s comment on the attitude—what is in it for me; why should I bother—that has ruined the nation.

MUDRA Bank: Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank

Mann Ki Baat: A radio programme hosted on All India Radio where the prime minister addresses the nation

Maximum Governance, Minimum Government: Simplification of official procedures and governance by leveraging technology

Make in India: Creating the ecosystem to transform India into a manufacturing hub

Year 3

MANAS: Maulana Azad National Academy for Skills—to address skill development needs of minority communities

Year 4

MERIT: Merit Order Despatch of Electricity for Rejuvenation of Income and Transparency—a web portal that displays the actual data of electricity generation by states

MUSC: Madhyamik and Uchchtar Shiksha Kosh—non-lapsable pool for Secondary and Higher Education Cess

N

Year 1

Namami Gange Mission: A national mission for clean-up of the Ganga.

NITI Aayog: National Institution for Transforming India—it replaced the Planning Commission.

Year 2

NAVIC: Navigation with Indian Constellation—India’s own navigation satellite

3 Ns for Indian Railways: Nav Arjan (new revenues), Nav Manak (new norms), Nav Sanrachna (new structures)

Year 3

NIDHI: National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations—umbrella programme for nurturing ideas and innovations (knowledge-based and technology-driven) into successful start-ups

Year 4

NARI: Nutri-sensitive Agricultural Resources and Innovations—focus on gender empowerment and nutrition

O

Year 1

Operation Rahat: Evacuation effort in Yemen

Operation Maitri: Relief operation in Nepal after the April 2015 earthquake

Year 4

Operation Greens: Aims to limit the erratic fluctuations in the prices of onions, potatoes and tomatoes

P

Year 1

PRASAD: Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive

PAHAL: Pratyaksha Hastaantarit Laabh—direct benefit transfer of LPG subsidy

Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat: India that is educated is the India that will progress

PRAGATI: Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation—aimed at monitoring and reviewing of government programmes

Per Drop, More Crop: Promoting farming through optimum utilization of water

P2G2: Pro-People Good Governance, which the government claims to be its focus

P4: People Private Public Partnership for good governance

Project Mausam: To revive ancient maritime routes and cultural linkages with countries in the Indian Ocean

Year 2

Padhe Padhaein Desh Badhaye: Study and teach for the development of India

Project Unnati: To mordernize major ports

R

Year 1

ROAD: Responsibility, Ownership, Accountability, Discipline—for improving the work culture among bureaucrats.

Red Tape to Red Carpet: Facilitating the ease of doing business

Year 2

4 Rs: Recognition, Recapitalization, Resolution and Reform—for resolving the twin balance sheet problem

Year 4

RISE: Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education: To increase investment in research and related infrastructure in premier educational institutions by 2022

S

Year 1

Swadesh Darshan: Integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits

Shramev Jayate: Labour reforms plank by the government

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas: Inclusive development for all

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Clean India Mission

Sagar Mala Project: Promoting port-led development along the coastal regions and communities

SETU: Self Employment and Talent Utilisation—providing support to all aspects of start-ups from credit to incubation

Swasth Dhara, Khet Hara: Healthy Earth for a Green Farm—aimed at boosting farm productivity.

SMART policing: Strict but Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Tech-savvy and Trained policing

3S: Skill, Scale, Speed—what India needs to do to compete with China

SWAYAM: Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds—for IITs, IIMs and central universities to offer free online courses

SAMAVAY: Skill Assessment Matrix for Vocational Advancement of Youth—to allow multiple entry and exit options between vocational and formal education courses

Year 2

Sahayak: New name for railway coolies

StandUp India: Promoting entrepreneurship among SC/ST and women

SWIFT: Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade

Startup India: To encourage the startup ecosystem in India.

Setu Bharatam: Programme to build bridges for safe travel on national highways

SAGARMALA: To connect all seven coastal states through ocean and sea routes

Shipping Samvad: A new portal for submitting innovative ideas for shipping sector

3S: Speed, Simplicity, Service—the desirable elements in technology

SRESHTA: Special Railway Establishment for Strategic Technology and Holistic Advancement—a special unit for conducting in-house research in railway

SMART: Specially Modified Aesthetic Refreshing Travel—specially designed railway coaches

Year 3

SOLVE: System for Online Vigilance clearance Enquiries—online platform for vigilance clearance for board-level appointments in central public sector enterprises

SUPREMO: Single User Platform Related To Employees Online—integration of seven different software for central government employees

SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla (Coal) Transparently in India—new coal linkage policy

Setu Bharatam: For building bridges for safe and seamless travel on national highways

SAMADHAN (the new anti-Maoist strategy): Smart Leadership to convert failure into success—Aggressive Strategy, Motivation and Training, Actionable Intelligence, Dashboard Based KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and KRAs (Key Result Areas), Harnessing Technology, Action plan for each Theatre and No access to Financing

SEVA: Saral Eindhan Vitaran Application—app to ensure transparency and accountability in coal dispatch for power sector consumers

SAMPADA: Supplement Agriculture Modernise Processing And Decrease Agriwaste—scheme for agro-marine processing and development of agro-processing clusters

SAUNI: Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojana

SANKALP: Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion programme

Year 4

Sabka Saath, Sabka Gaon, Sabka Vikas: Inclusive development of all villages for all

Sweet Revolution: To increase production of honey

SPREE: Scheme for Promoting Registration of Employers and Employees—to extend the coverage to the entire workforce, ESI Corporation launched a new employer friendly scheme

SAUBHAGYA: Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana—universal household electrification in the country by 31 March 2019

SHAGUN: Shala Gunvatta (School Quality) Monitoring and sharing best practices about Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

STRIVE: Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement: to improve access to quality and market-driven vocational training provided in ITIs and apprenticeships

SANKALP: Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion

SATH: Sustainable Action for Transforming Human capital—a NITI Aayog programme to transform health and education sectors of states

SPICE: Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically

STRENGTH: Spirituality, Tradition, Trade & Technology, Relationship, Entertainment, Nature conservation, Games, Tourism and Health & Healing—emphasis on people to people contact between India and China

T

Year 1

Tax Terrorism: Comment on aggressive tax policies including retrospective amendment of tax laws

5Ts: Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology, aimed at building Brand India

Year 2

Twin Balance Sheet problem: The impaired financial positions of public sector banks and some large corporate houses

Year 3

TIES: Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme—Scheme to build export infrastructure at state level

TARANG: Transmission App for Real Time Monitoring and Growth—a monitoring tool to track the progress of inter-state and intra-state transmission systems in the country

Year 4

TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) priority: To signify government’s priority for horticulture producers

U

Year 1

USTTAD: Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: IITs and NITs providing technological resources to rural areas for sustainable development

Year 2

UJALA: Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All

UDAY: Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna: financial turnaround and revival package for electricity DISCOMs

Udaan scheme: Aims to provide skills training and enhance the employability of unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir

Year 3

URJA: Urban Jyoti Abhiyaan—to improve consumer connect on electricity related issues

UDAN: Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik—regional air connectivity scheme

V

Year 2

Vidyut Prabhah: Portal provides real-time basis power availability in the country

Year 3

Vidyanjali: A school volunteer programme

Year 4

VATICA: Value Addition and Technology Incubation Centres in Agriculture

Z

Year 1

Zero Effect, Zero Defect: Aimed at improving the quality of goods produced in India.