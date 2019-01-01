PM Modi on Ram Mandir ordinance: ‘Let judicial process be over’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ANI interview. Photo: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: In an interview with news agency ANI on the first day of the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Democratic Alliance government will introduce an ordinance in the parliament to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but only after judicial process in the matter is over. The prime minister targeted the Congress for creating “obstacles” in the Supreme Court and slowing down the judicial process.

During the course of the interview, he spoke on various issues—ranging from RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation to demonetisation and a mahagatbandhan, or Grand Alliance, of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its NDA allies in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Edited excerpts:

Narendra Modi on RBI governor Urjit Patel

He himself requested(to resign)on personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about it (the resignation) for the past 6-7 months. He gave it even in writing. No question of political pressure. He did a good job as RBI governor.

Narendra Modi on the Congress

It is a fact that those considered first family, who ran the country for four generations, are out on bail, that too for financial irregularities. It is a big thing. A set of people, who are at their service, are trying to suppress such information and push other narratives.

Narendra Modi on the Ram Mandir dispute

Ordinance on Ram Mandir can be considered only after the judicial process gets over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts. Judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating “obstacles” in the Supreme Court. A solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution

Narendra Modi on demonetisation

The demonetisation wasn’t a jhatka (jolt). We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money), you can deposit it, pay penalties and you will be helped out. However, they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily.

Narendra Modi on 2019 Lok Sabha elections

It is going to be Janta versus Gathbandhan. Modi is just a manifestation of public love and blessings.

Narendra Modi on Pakistan

“Ek ladai se Pakistan sudhar jayega, yeh sochna bohot badi ghalti hogi. Pakistan ko sudharne mein abhi aur samay lagega (That Pakistan will mend its ways after fight is a mistake. It’ll take time for Pakistan to mend its ways).

Narendra Modi on surgical strikes

I gave clear orders that whether you get success or failure, don’t think about that but come back before sunrise. Don’t fall for the lure and prolong it (the operation). He turned a bit emotional while discussing that operation.

Narendra Modi on Triple Talaq bill

The triple talaq ordinance was brought after the Supreme Court verdict. We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the Constitution. Most Islamic countries have banned triple talaq. So, it is not a matter of religion or faith. Even in Pakistan, triple talaq is banned. So it is an issue of gender equality, matter of social justice. It is not an issue of faith. So keep the two separate.

Narendra Modi on Sabarimala

India is of one opinion that everyone should get justice. There are some temples, which have their own traditions, where men can’t go. And men don’t go... In this, Sabarimala, a woman judge in the Supreme Court has made certain observations. It needs to be read minutely. There is no need to attribute those to any political party. As a woman, she has made some suggestions. There should be a debate on that as well sometimes.

Narendra Modi on Ayushman Bharat:

2018 was a successful year. Elections are just one facet of a number of facets. If poor are given insurance of up to Rs 5lakh and Ayushman Bharat Yojna. In such big numbers people were suffering, today they have got treatment, how can I consider this a failure?

Narendra Modi on loss in 5 states:

Telangana and Mizoram, nobody gave BJP any chance. In Chhattisgarh a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in 2 states there was a hung assembly. Secondly,15 years of anti-incumbency was being fought by our people. We are discussing what was lacking.