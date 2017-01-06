Suicide rate was higher among the poor in 2015, NCRB data shows

Is social and economic deprivation driving suicides in India? The latest data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) suggests poor people were more prone to committing suicides in 2015. Nearly 70% of the suicides in 2015 were committed by people whose annual income was less than Rs1 lakh per annum while those earning between Rs5 lakh and Rs10 lakh per annum accounted for 5% of suicides.

Of the total 133,623 suicides reported, around 93,586 of those who killed themselves had an income of less than Rs1 lakh per annum, while 4,743 of the people had an income in the range of Rs5 lakh to Rs10 lakh. Among the states where people earning less than Rs1 lakh per annum committed suicide, Maharashtra (12,069), West Bengal (10,604) and Tamil Nadu (2,899) topped the list.

The data also shows that more people earning less than Rs1 lakh committed suicide in the southern states than in the north.

According to the data, half the total number of people who committed suicide either had no education or had completed schooling only till class VIII. Among such people, Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu and Telangana had the highest number of suicides.

Categorized by profession, daily wage earners and housewives accounted for the highest number of people who took their lives—nearly one in every six suicides (17%) in 2015 was by a housewife. West Bengal (2,908), Maharashtra (2,819) and Madhya Pradesh (2,801) showed the highest number of housewives committing suicides.

Daily wage earners accounted for around 18% of suicides. Of the total 23,799 suicides by daily wage earners, Tamil Nadu topped the list with around 4,943, followed by Telangana (3,448) and Maharashtra (2,920).

Daily wage earners were followed by people engaged in farming, with a share of around 9.4% of suicides.

Overall, 133,623 people committed suicide in 2015, as per the report—around 1.5% higher than the number in 2014.