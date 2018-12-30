AAP gives one year extension to Kejriwal as national convener, 2019 focus to defeat BJP

Kejriwal has been the national convener of the party since its formation

New Delhi: With a focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday extended the term of national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for another year. Along with Kejriwal the term of the entire national council was also extended.

The decision was taken at national council meeting of the party. The AAP has also decided that they are open to electoral alliances to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal has been the national convener of the party since its formation. The party constitution does not allow for a third consecutive term but the extension was done unanimously keeping the upcoming polls in mind. Ahead of the meeting, there were rumours that the party is likely to amend their constitution to get a third term for Kejriwal.

Unlike the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party has decided to focus on the states of Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Haryana.

“Candidates from AAP will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2019 from Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Chandigarh and Haryana to end the autocratic rule of Narendra Modi government,” senior AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai told reporters.

The AAP which came to power in Delhi with 67 seats in the 70 member assembly is hopeful of its chances in the state for the next election.

Addressing members in the meeting, Kejriwal said that there was ‘pro-incumbency’ in the national capital.

“In Delhi, there is no anti-incumbency but pro-incumbency. There will be no anti-incumbency if you serve the people and do not indulge in corruption. People in Delhi believe that the AAP will come back to power next term,” Kejriwal said.