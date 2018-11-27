Brexit could be delayed to get a better deal, says former UK minister

Michael Fallon said he did not believe ousting Prime Minister Theresa May would help the situation. Photo: Reuters

London: Former British defence minister Michael Fallon said on Tuesday that it may be in Britain’s interests to delay leaving the European Union so negotiators can agree a better divorce deal.

“This is not a good deal and we need a better deal,” Fallon told BBC radio in an interview.

“And if it’s possible to get a better deal, to send the negotiators back to Brussels for two or three months—even to postpone the actual leaving date for two or three months—I still think that would be the long-term interest of the country.”

Fallon said he did not believe ousting Prime Minister Theresa May would help the situation.

