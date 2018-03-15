India rules out trade war with US over WTO dispute

India’s commerce secretary Rita Teaotia said use of trade remedies under WTO is an ongoing process and she doesn’t see India and the US escalating the situation to a trade war. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India sought to strike a reconciliatory tone, ruling out a full-blown trade war with the US after the Donald Trump administration on Wednesday night launched a trade dispute against India by filing a complaint about its export subsidy programmes at the World Trade Organization (WTO), days after threatening India with reciprocal taxes on its export items.

Briefing reporters, India’s commerce secretary Rita Teaotia said use of trade remedies under WTO is an ongoing process and she doesn’t see both countries escalating the situation to a trade war. “I believe we both have very significant interest in each others markets. We are friendly countries. We wish to engage with each other and certainly wish to do business with each other,” she said.

The programmes challenged by the US include almost the entire of India’s export subsidy programme including the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme; Export Oriented Units Scheme and sector specific schemes, including Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme; Special Economic Zones; Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme; and a duty-free imports programme for exporters.

Under WTO rules, India and the US are now required to try resolving the matter through bilateral consultation, failing which the US can ask for setting up of a dispute settlement mechanism under WTO to give its verdict on the matter.

The US trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, said in a statement these apparent export subsidies amounting $7 billion provide financial benefits to Indian exporters that allow them to sell their goods more cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers.

“These export subsidy programmes harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete,” said ambassador Lighthizer. “USTR will continue to hold our trading partners accountable by vigorously enforcing US rights under our trade agreements and by promoting fair and reciprocal trade through all available tools, including the WTO.”

Under the special and differential provisions in the WTO’s Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, least developed countries and developing countries whose gross national income (GNI) per capita is below $1,000 per annum at the 1990 exchange rate are allowed to provide export incentives to any sector that has a share of below 3.25% in global exports.

However, they need to stop all export incentives if per capita GNI of such a country crosses $1,000 for three consecutive years.

According to a notification by the Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures last year, India’s GNI has crossed the $1,000 mark for three consecutive years in 2015.

Teaotia said India assumed like other developing countries above the $1000 mark who got eight years to phase out the export subsidies at the time the agreement came into force, India also deserves to get eight years for similar action. “We will engage in consultation with the US and place our position within the mandated 60 days. We hope they will be able to understand out position,” she added.

The USTR has alleged that despite the expiry of India’s exemption in 2015, instead of withdrawing export subsidies, India has rapidly increased coverage of schemes like Merchandise Exports from India Scheme to include more than 8,000 products.

On the US imposing import tariffs of 25% and 10% on steel and aluminium, respectively, on all countries except Canada and Mexico, Teaotia said India is quite surprised and disappointed by the decision. “Since the tariffs have been imposed on security grounds and some of the key trading partners have been excluded from that, on the basis of India’s strategic partnership with the US, we are certainly not a security threat to the US. So exemption to India should also be available on the same ground,” she added.