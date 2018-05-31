Karnataka cabinet deal: JD-S to get finance, home ministry for Congress

A file photo of Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumarswamy. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: After days of hectic negotiations, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) will get the finance portfolio in Karnataka and the Congress the home department, according to people aware of the development in the parties said in New Delhi on Thursday.

The power-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners is being finalized and is in the final stages, the person familiar with the matter added.

The leaders of the two parties have held five rounds of talks here since yesterday to finalise the portfolio sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on board on the issue and has spoken to leaders on phone from the United States, where he was travelling with his mother, who has gone for a medical check-up. “We have held five rounds of talks with each other and have decided that the JD-S will get the finance portfolio. I will be now travelling to Bengaluru to hold further talks within our party,” JD-S leader Danish Ali said. He said he would meet both chief minister H. D. Kumarswamy and former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda.