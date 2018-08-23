CEC rules out simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls
The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May next year, while Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year
Last Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 06 55 PM IST
Aurangabad: Putting to rest all speculation, Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat on Thursday ruled out the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to state assemblies along with the Lok Sabha polls without a “legal framework” in place.
“Koi chance nahi” (no chance at all), Rawat told a select media meet in Aurangabad when asked if it was still feasible to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.
The Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May next year, while Assembly polls to Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram are scheduled to be held later this year.
First Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 06 55 PM IST
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?
- Kerala floods impact: Cement demand, prices to take a hit
- Nestle India: Noodles good, coffee better in first half of 2018
- How GDP new series changes the picture of Indian economy
- India oil import costs set to rise as Iran US sanctions kick in