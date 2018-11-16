 Waylaid by protests, Sabarimala-bound Trupti Desai and group stuck at Kochi airport - Livemint
Waylaid by protests, Sabarimala-bound Trupti Desai and group stuck at Kochi airport

Trupti Desai, who arrived today to visit Sabarimala temple, has been pleading with drivers of pre-paid taxis and online taxi services at Kochi airport but they refused to take her out of the airport fearing attack from protesters.

Nidheesh M.K.
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Ernakulam: Gender activist Trupti Desai and six others who arrived in Kerala’s Kochi airport for visiting Sabarimala temple against a ritualistic ban, has not been able to exit the airport for the last two hours because of protests. The protestors have waylaid the exit terminal of the domestic arrival compound, interrupting the operations of the airport itself.

Television reports showed protestors chanting “Ayyappa” and holding a sit-down dharna outside the arrival gate of the airport.

Desai, who arrived in an Indigo flight from Pune, has been pleading with drivers of pre-paid taxis and online taxi services at the airport, but they refused to take her out of the airport fearing attack from protesters, local reports said. She had earlier requested Kerala’s police department to provide security until the temple, but the police did not comply.

The protestors initially wanted to only register their disapproval of the visit. But they have now grown in numbers and threatened to not allow Desai step outside the airport, television reports showed. The protestors are largely connected to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its youth outfit, Yuva Morcha, who are spearheading the agitations against allowing women to Sabarimala, despite Supreme Court recently ruling the ban on women discriminatory.

Desai, who led successful campaigns to break such women-entry taboos in Maharashtra, refused to budge. “We won’t leave Kerala until we step inside the temple,” Desai said to local news channel Asianet News.

First Published: Fri, Nov 16 2018. 08 59 AM IST
