AAI seeks ‘green signal’ from MoEF for 7 airports expansion

Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan is the corporate headquarters of Airports Authority of India (AAI), which functions under the civil aviation ministry and manages most of the airports in India. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Hyderabad:The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approached the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) seeking permission for various expansion programmes of seven airports including Pune, Guwahati and Tirupati this year so far.

The total investment outlay for all the seven airports was pegged at nearly Rs3000 crore, according to the minutes of meetings of Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the ministry held in January and March.

A top official of the national airports’ operator recently said that the PSU will be investing Rs15,000 crore during the current fiscal for terminal building projects across the country.

The AAI sought Environmental Clearance (EC) for Jabalpur (MP), Jharsuguda (Odisha), Allahabad (UP) and Guwahati international airports, while requesting the ministry for preparing Terms of References (TOR) for Pune, Tirupati and Kolhapur Airports.

“Construction of new integrated terminal building (for Pune airport), reconstruction of old terminal building, modification of existing expanded terminal building, associated city side facilities, multi -level car park and cargo terminal at Civil Enclave.

“The cost of proposed development of Pune Civil Enclave is estimated as Rs700 crore,” the EAC said with regard to Pune Airport expansion project.

For Tirupati Airport, the AAI planned strengthening of runway and expansion of associated units to cater to the operations of Code-E type of aircraft, involving an investment of Rs177 crore.

The EAC granted ToR for the project. However, the committee deferred its decision on Jabalpur Airport project seeking more details from AAI, the minutes of meeting said.

The PSU sought clearance for developing Jharsuguda Airport suitable for A-320 Operations, and obtained ‘green signal,’ while it proposed to develop ‘New Civil Enclave at Allahabad Air Force Base’ at Bamrauli in Allahabad district, Uttar Pradesh with a cost of the project Rs150 crore.

In January, the EAC had granted EC for the construction of New Integrated Terminal building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The total expansion cost was pegged at Rs1,232 crore. “The EAC, on being satisfied with the submissions of the project proponent, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance and stipulated the following specific conditions along with other environmental conditions while considering for accord of environmental clearance…,” the Committee said while according EC to Guwahati airport project.

The cost of proposed development of Kolhapur airport is estimated as Rs275 crores involving construction of new domestic terminal building and ATC tower cum technical block cum fire station among others.