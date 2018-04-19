Judge Loya death case: Supreme Court rejects independent probe demand

The Supreme Court held that there was no reason to disbelieve the statements made by the judicial officers ruling out foul play. Photo: Reuters.

New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent investigation into the death of former judge B.H.Loya.

Judge Loya was presiding over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case when he died.

A three-judge bench comprising chief justice Dipak Misra and justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud expressed anguish over the claims made by the petitioners as it dismissed the pleas alleging mysterious circumstances surrounding Loya’s death.

The court held that there was no reason to disbelieve the statements made by the judicial officers ruling out foul play. “A serious attempt has been made to scandalize the court and obstruct the judicial process,” remarked justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

He added that it would be a “travesty of justice” to malign the image of judges of the Bombay high court who were present with judge Loya.

It also highlighted that public interest litigations being filed in the apex court were being misused for personal agendas preventing the judiciary from dedicating time to important matters.

The apex court was ruling on a batch of petitions, including one by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla and another by a Maharashtra-based journalist, seeking a probe into Loya’s death. These also include the two pleas that the apex court transferred to itself including the one brought by the Bombay Lawyers’ Association (BLA).

The Loya death case had earlier been allocated to a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and M.M. Shantanagoudar. However, after the recent judicial crisis over claims made by four senior apex court judges about an arbitrary system of allotment of cases by the chief justice, Misra constituted a new bench comprising justices Chandrachud, A.M. Khanwilkar and himself on 20 January to hear the matter.

Harish Salve, appearing for the Maharashtra government, had told the court that a discreet inquiry had been conducted into the circumstances of Loya’s death after media reports to the contrary had surfaced.

According to the documents submitted to the court, four judicial officers who accompanied Loya to the hospital after he complained of chest pain have denied any foul play in their statements.

This was opposed by Dushyant Dave, appearing for the BLA, who said that the documents being referred to by the Maharashtra government were “self-serving in nature”. He referred to a Right to Information (RTI) report from the police indicating that Loya’s death was suspicious.

Loya died of a cardiac arrest on 1 December 2014 in Nagpur, where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. His death came under the scanner following media reports citing some members of the judge’s family expressing doubts over the circumstances of his death.