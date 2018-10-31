RSS reiterates demand for law to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the event. File photo: AP

Mumbai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the pro-Hindu parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday reiterated its demand for legislation to enable the construction of a Ram Mandir at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said Allahabad high court had, in its 2010 judgement, accepted that a Hindu temple existed at the site before Babri Masjid.

“But the courts have taken a long time in settling the age-old dispute. The Supreme Court has also refused an early hearing. In this scenario, how long can the people be expected to wait? We feel that the government should move in now to bring in a law and acquire the land to facilitate construction of Ram temple,” Vaidya said at a press conference.

Senior leaders of the RSS and its affiliated Hindu organizations are meeting at Keshav Srushti campus as part of a three-day conclave that began on Wednesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the event.

Vaidya said the construction of a Ram temple was not a religious and political issue. “Let no one make it a religious and political issue. It is an issue that involves Bharat’s pride and very civilizational identity and everybody should support it,” Vaidya said.

Thousands of people belonging to various Hindu groups demolished the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992, claiming the mosque stood on the site of a Ram temple.