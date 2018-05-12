 Karnataka Elections 2018: Narendra Modi asks voters to enrich ‘festival of democracy’ - Livemint
Karnataka Elections 2018: Narendra Modi asks voters to enrich ‘festival of democracy’

Polling is underway for Karnataka elections, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest between Congress, BJP and Janata Dal Secular
Last Published: Sat, May 12 2018. 11 12 AM IST
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi often uses Twitter to urge people to vote during elections. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in Karnataka to come out in large number to cast their vote.

Polling is underway in 222 out of 224 seats in Karnataka which is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS.

“Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister often uses Twitter to urge people to vote during elections.

First Published: Sat, May 12 2018. 11 11 AM IST
