Modi-Xi talks helped ease bilateral ties, says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan last month has eased an otherwise tense bilateral relationship, an achievement that made the meeting a success, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said Monday.

“Today the ease is such that President Xi has said that whenever you think there is something going against you, pick up the phone and talk to me directly. And Prime Minister Modi said if you want to know my opinion about any subject, pick up the phone and talk to me. So this informal summit has established this ease,” Swaraj said at a press conference to mark the completion of four years in office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Given the informal nature of the summit in Wuhan, India and China had to work out the rules for the meet, Swaraj said of the discussions that took place just months after the end of the tense 73-day-long military standoff between India and China at Doklam in Bhutan.

“When I met the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi ( in April), I told him that it will be good if we don’t tie down our leaders with a set agenda so that they can have a free discussion. The Chinese foreign minister also agreed as they did not want contentious issues raised in the Modi-Xi meet,” she said.

“This was not a meeting to resolve contentious issues. It was aimed at bringing in an ease into the relationship. It was aimed at increasing mutual trust and it was aimed at increasing understanding on global issues,” she said, adding that on all three counts, the meeting was a success.

So far, there has been no change in the situation in Doklam, she said in response to a question on a reported Chinese troops build up in the region again. The status remains the same as when troops from the two sides moved back from their face off position on 28 August, she said.

On Pakistan, Swaraj said that dialogue and terrorism could not go together.

“We are ready for talks. We never said no, but there is a caveat that talks cannot take place in an atmosphere of violence,” she said when asked about a recent reported statement by the Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa that Pakistan was ready for talks with India.

There were modes of communication with Pakistan — like the contacts between the two national security advisors, the subject of which was “talks on terror,” she said. “But the bilateral composite dialogue would not happen” till Pakistan ended terrorism, the minister said.

Pakistan was looking for a dialogue with India because it was facing international pressure to end terrorism. This was because India has been successful in highlighting that Pakistan encouraged terrorism, she said.

Responding to a question on how India would respond to possible US sanctions on Iran, after the US pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, Swaraj said India would only abide by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country.

Swaraj’s comments came hours before she was to sit down for talks with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif in New Delhi on the possible implications of the proposed sanctions on bilateral ties. India is looking at developing Iran’s Chabahar port as a gateway to enter landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan. Iran is also a key energy supplier to Asia’s third largest economy.

US President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of US sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

Responding to another question on India’s plan of action in the face of impending US sanctions on Venezuela, Swaraj said India would not be opting to trade with Venezuela using their local cryptocurrency ‘petro.’ The Reserve Bank of India had issued an order against the use of cryptocurrency, she said.